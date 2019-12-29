20. Spieltag
28.12.
13:30
Brighton
2 : 0
Bournemth
28.12.
16:00
Newcastle
1 : 2
FC Everton
28.12.
16:00
FC Watford
3 : 0
Aston Villa
28.12.
16:00
FC Southampton
1 : 1
Crystal Palace
28.12.
18:30
28.12.
18:30
West Ham
1 : 2
Leicester City
28.12.
20:45
29.12.
15:00
29.12.
17:30
1
Alisson
4
van Dijk
26
Robertson
66
Alexander-Arnold
12
Gomez
14
Henderson
5
Wijnaldum
20
Lallana
9
Firmino
11
Salah
10
Mané
11
Rui Patricio
16
Coady
5
Bennett
49
Kilman
28
Moutinho
19
Castro Otto
32
Dendoncker
8
Neves
29
Vinagre
7
Neto
18
Jota
